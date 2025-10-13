Radio From Hell

Bill Frost T.V. From October 13th, 2025

Posted on

DMV (New Series, Monday Oct. 13, CBS/Paramount+)

Splinter Cell: Death Watch (New Series, Tuesday Oct. 14, Netflix)

Murdaugh: Death In the Family (New Series, Wednesday Oct. 15, Hulu)

Loot (Season 3, Wednesday Oct. 15, Apple TV+)

Devil In Disguise: John Wayne Gacy (New Series, Thursday Oct. 16, Peacock)

Boston Blue (New Series, Friday Oct. 17, CBS/Paramount+)

Sheriff Country (New Series, Friday Oct. 17, CBS/Paramount+)

Downey Wrote That (Documentary, Friday Oct. 17, Peacock)

Mr. Scorsese (Docuseries, Friday Oct. 17, Apple TV+)

The Twits (Movie, Friday Oct. 17, Netflix)

The Road (New Series, Sunday Oct. 19, CBS/Paramount+)

