Bill Frost T.V. From October 13th, 2025

DMV (New Series, Monday Oct. 13, CBS/Paramount+)
Splinter Cell: Death Watch (New Series, Tuesday Oct. 14, Netflix)
Murdaugh: Death In the Family (New Series, Wednesday Oct. 15, Hulu)
Loot (Season 3, Wednesday Oct. 15, Apple TV+)
Devil In Disguise: John Wayne Gacy (New Series, Thursday Oct. 16, Peacock)
Boston Blue (New Series, Friday Oct. 17, CBS/Paramount+)
Sheriff Country (New Series, Friday Oct. 17, CBS/Paramount+)
Downey Wrote That (Documentary, Friday Oct. 17, Peacock)
Mr. Scorsese (Docuseries, Friday Oct. 17, Apple TV+)
The Twits (Movie, Friday Oct. 17, Netflix)
The Road (New Series, Sunday Oct. 19, CBS/Paramount+)