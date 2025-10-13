Bill Frost T.V. From October 13th, 2025

DMV (New Series, Monday Oct. 13, CBS/Paramount+)



Splinter Cell: Death Watch (New Series, Tuesday Oct. 14, Netflix)



Murdaugh: Death In the Family (New Series, Wednesday Oct. 15, Hulu)



Loot (Season 3, Wednesday Oct. 15, Apple TV+)



Devil In Disguise: John Wayne Gacy (New Series, Thursday Oct. 16, Peacock)



Boston Blue (New Series, Friday Oct. 17, CBS/Paramount+)



Sheriff Country (New Series, Friday Oct. 17, CBS/Paramount+)



Downey Wrote That (Documentary, Friday Oct. 17, Peacock)



Mr. Scorsese (Docuseries, Friday Oct. 17, Apple TV+)



The Twits (Movie, Friday Oct. 17, Netflix)



The Road (New Series, Sunday Oct. 19, CBS/Paramount+)

