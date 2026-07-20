Bill Frost TV from July 20th, 2026

King of the Hill (Season 2, Monday July 20, Hulu)
The Real Housewives of London (New Series, Tuesday July 21, Bravo/Peacock)
My Grandfather Charles Manson (New Documentary, Wednesday July 22, Hulu)
A Shop For Killers (Season 2, Wednesday July 22, Hulu)
Stuart Fails to Save the Universe (New Series, Thursday July 23, HBO Max)
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Season 4, Thursday July 23, Paramount+)
The Dink (Movie, Friday July 24, Apple TV)
72 Hours (Movie, Friday July 24, Netflix)
Breaking Bear (New Series, Friday July 24, Tubi)
President Curtis (New Series, Sunday July 26, Adult Swim/HBO Max)
The Walking Dead: Dead City (Season 3, Sunday July 26, ANC/AMC+)
Shark Week (Special, July 26-August 1, Discovery)
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