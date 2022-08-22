Boner of the Day for August 22nd 2022

BONER CANDIDATE #1: ANOTHER QUALITY CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATE, BACK FOR ANOTHE NOMINATION.

A congressional candidate would have the FBI ‘in body bags’ if they tried to search him home. There also was a video of the candidate, Martin Hyde, beating a police officer and threatening her job during a traffic stop in February. Now, the Sarasota candidate, is attempting to exploit the GOP outrage on the search of Mar-A-Lago. More and more candidates out of Florida are talking about killing FBI agents.

via HeraldTribune

BONER CANDIDATE #2: THAT’S CERTAINLY A CALL TO ACTION.

Bone headed bride caught redirecting all her guests to a porn website. The regretful reception cards read: “For more wedding details, please visit our website http://www.Pornhub.com.” To make matter worse that they already are, she also failed to update where overnight accommodations were. No high class hotel, or suites. “I forgot that I put the Super 8 Motel as a placeholder as well until we figured out hotels we’re going to block off,” exclaimed the soon to be spouse.

via NY Post

BONER CANDIDATE #3: UH, HUH.

Everyone’s least favorite dictator’s friend, Dennis Rodman, is going to Russia. The former NBA champion is looking to be a champion of another thing, diplomacy. He’s advised that he has “permission” to “help that girl.” Dennis adding he knows Putin “well” and that he’s familiar. There is no official report that this is a U.S. sanctioned effort.

via TMZ

