Boner Fight for April 8th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: I SAY MANY THINGS THAT PEOPLE DON’T UNDERSTAND.

After saying that Donald Trump was “practically and morally responsible” for the January 6th events, Mitch McConnell said he would still support Trump in 2024 because he has an “obligation” to support his party’s nominee.

via Huffpost

Boner Candidate #2: WATCH OUT FOR THE LUNCH POLICE.

Starting on Monday, a school district in Pennsylvania will begin searching students’ lunch bags and limiting the amount of snacks to nothing more than a 4-ounce bag of chips and a 20-ounce bottle of soda.

via Newser