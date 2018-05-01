Boner Fight for May 1st, 2018

BONER FIGHT

BONER CANDIDATE #1: HEY LIBTARDS. THIS IS WHY WE NEED THE WALL.

Over at our favorite website for classy headlines and snarky stories, Wonkette, there’s a fall-flat-on-your-face article about a twitter exchange that begins with a post by White House correspondent Lucian Wintrich, who writes for the right-wing conspiracy blog The Gateway Pundit. Seems Mr. Wintrich was none too pleased with a photo of three Native Americans flipping off Mount Rushmore. If you’ve been to Rushmore, you may have seen a protest by indigenous peoples. While most national parks have incorporated Native American perspectives into their exhibits, websites and other interpretative materials (histories that were often scrubbed in the past), the fact remains that the land was stolen from its original inhabitants. Grand Canyon, Yosemite, Yellowstone, etc.—Native people were living there when the federal government took possession, and most of them were removed.

BONER CANDIDATE #2: I GOTTA BE FREE

A Forestville man who was halfway through serving a four-day sentence for driving under the influence escaped the North County Detention Facility in Sonoma County on Friday night and was captured 38 minutes later, a county sheriff’s sergeant said. Marc Schwartz, 22, scaled a tall fence capped with coils of razor wire at the detention center on Ordinance Road north of Santa Rosa near the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport around 8 p.m., Sgt. Spencer Crum said. Schwartz untangled himself from the razor wire, jumped a wooden fence and ran toward Skylane Boulevard, Crum said. The detention facility was locked down and an inmate count determined Schwartz was the escapee. An alert citizen reported a man running through tall grass in a nearby field and the searchers established a perimeter, Crum said.

