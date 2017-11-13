Boner Fight for November 13th, 2017

BONER CANDIDATE #1: SO HOW DID YOU CATCH US?

An Instagram post reported to police Thursday night drew officers to the construction site of the new Provo High School, where they found $10,000 worth of damage.

BONER CANDIDATE #2: A BOX OF LIVE KILLER SNAKES.

Sometimes a mystery box contains a gift, and sometimes it holds venomous snakes, spiders, and scorpions. The Australian Border Force found several of these critters still alive in a package marked “2 pair shoes” shipped from Northern Europe this week.

