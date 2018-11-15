Boner Fight for November 15th, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: THE DEMONS WANT YOU TO BE SUPPLE AND HEALTHY
A pastor of an Assemblies of God megachurch recently took aim at yoga, saying it has “demonic roots” and warning Christians to avoid the popular activity. Pastor John Lindell told the attendees of James River Church in Ozark, Missouri — which has a congregation of about 10,500, according to a 2016 report — that the positions in yoga were “created with demonic intent to open you up to demonic power because Hinduism is demonic.” Members of nearby Springfield’s yoga community are now speaking out. A Christian yogi says his practice has brought him closer to God and wants others to know that it’s possible to do sun salutations while following Christ. One owner of a yoga studio said she’s worried that small local businesses are being hurt. An instructor, feeling on edge after a shooting at a Florida yoga studio Nov. 2, can’t shake a fear that someone might take the church’s anti-yoga message too far.
Boner Candidate #2: OH THAT’S RIGHT…I HAVE ANOTHER KID
