Boner of the Day for April 11th, 2022

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: CAN’T YOU LET HIM JUST WORK OUT IN PEACE?

A paralegal is California has been placed on leave for allegedly assaulting a gay man at a Planet Fitness.

via International Business Times

Boner Candidate #2: I DIDN’T KNOW IT WAS A SWORD

A man at Boston’s Logan International Airport claimed that he had no idea that his cane hid a sword inside of it after he was stopped by TSA.

via CNN

Boner Candidate #3: I NEVER LEAVE HOME WITHOUT ‘EM

A man was arrested in Florida after police found guns, drugs, and even a baby alligator in his truck.

via Fox 13

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: WELL, THAT’S QUITE A LUNCH

A mother in LA accidently left a gram of meth, and other narcotics inside of her daughter’s lunch bag for her daycare.

via The Smoking Gun

Boner Candidate #2: TUCKER AND THE KID

In an interview with Tucker Carlson, Kid Rock slammed Dr. Fauci by saying things like “F— Fauci.” Tucker Carlson backed him up by adding, “you speak for many when you say that.” Kid Rock was also seen saying “I am uncancelable,” while wearing a “We Are the People” hat in a teaser for the next episode.

via The Hill

Boner Candidate #3: I LOVE MY TURTLE

A kindergarten teacher discovered a live turtle inside of one of her students’ backpacks.

via The New York Post