Boner of the Day for April 12th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: DAVE MUSTAIN…STILL A 12-YEAR-OLD.

During a concert in Tuscon last week, the frontman of Megadeth- Dave Mustain- told the crowd that he peed on the floor in a White House bathroom when he visited in 1992 for the “Rock The Vote” campaign.

via Blabbermouth

Boner Candidate #2: YOU’VE GOT TO STOP DRIVING UP THE SNOWMOBILE TRAILS.

On Monday night, Wasatch County Search and Rescue was dispatched to a Snake Creek snowmobile trail to rescue a driver who attempted to drive their SUV up the trail in the snowstorm.

via Fox 13

Boner Candidate #3: THIS IS DANGEROUS.

On Sunday evening, SLCPD responded to a call about a woman who had been shot. When they arrived, it was found that no one was harmed and that the call had been a fictitious “swatting” situation.

via Fox 13