Boner of the Day for April 13th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: AND ALL THE LITTLE BASTARDS LAUGHED

An elementary school girl from Utah had her picture day ruined by bullies who cracked an egg on her head.

via Fox 13

Boner Candidate #2: CAM IS JUST A PEACH.

NFL quarterback Cam Newton is under fire for sexist comments, again. This time, he complained about women who “can’t cook” and who “don’t know when to be quiet.”

via ESPN

Boner Candidate #3: YOU SHOULD HAVE USED THE POSTAL SERVICE

Multiple human skulls were found by US customs officers in packages bound for Iowa.

via The New York Post