Boner of the Day for April 13th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: THE COPS DECIDED TO TEACH GRAMPS A LESSON

The police Department in Allen County tased an 80 year old man for driving 3 miles over the speed limit. John Sigg was pursued by multiple police vehicles, according to his attorney he didn’t know that he was the subject of the pursuit. After they eventually parked with him in his families lot Sigg came out of his car, hands raised. Suddenly, without warning the officer tased the elderly man, despite the Taser X2 warnings advising against using it on the elderly. Other cops reported that they knew the deputy had used excessive force and “were concerned by his conduct”. The petition seeks a total of $500,000 in damages and punitive damages. We now know that Sigg pleaded guilty to failing to yield to an emergency vehicle.

Boner Candidate #2: IT’S OKAY TO GET A 12 YEAR OLD PREGNANT AS LONG AS YOU GET MARRIED AND STAY MARRIED

Missouri State Sen. Mike Moon has defended child marriage when parental consent is involved. He has shared that he believes in the parent’s rights to make decisions concerning their own children. Moon voted ‘no’ on a bill that would make it illegal for kinds above 12 to get married with parental consent. He has one piece bullet proof evidence on his side which is that he knows a couple who got pregnant and married around the age of 12 and they are still married today, supposedly according to him “their marriage is thriving.” He has also put these beliefs into his decision when he voted against Missouri raising the Minimum age to marry, with parental consent, from 15 to 16.

Boner Candidate #3: THE WORLD IS FULL OF SURRERING AND PAIN…SO HE SHOT HIS FAMILY

Virginia rapper EGYPXN broke into his mothers house and shot her, his 21 year old sister, and his 12 year old brother, who are now alive and recovering. Before this incident the rapper had scheduled his new music video to be released that same day. While on the run from the city police EGYPXN posted a rather unsettling caption on Instagram. His post references how he thinks the world is full of nothing but suffering and pain. He also wrote things including he finally reached his peak, I rather return to source, and to be considerate of others. This post included a farewell declaring his last request for humanity which was to look at how we care for each other, stop eating animals, protect mother earth, stop war, and to, in his words, overthrow this sadistic government. EGYPXN ended the post simply by stating “its time for me to rest now.. #farewell”. And being laid to rest he shall be as two days later he was fatally shot after confronting the police in a stand off.

