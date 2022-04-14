Boner of the Day for April 14th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: MOTHER OF THE YEAR

Mother that had been thrown out of their 12 year old kids softball game assaulted umpire, leaving him with a black eye.

via Daily Mail

Boner Candidate #2: HEY MAN…HALF OFF A DAVE’S DOUBLE AND A FROSTY

A Florida man has been arrested for pretending to be a DEA Agent so he could get a discount at Wendy’s.

via Orlando Sentinel

Boner Candidate #3: HE WAS TRYING TO UPHOLD THE CONSTITUTION…AND HE WAS BLACK

Republicans unexplainably pull their backing for a bill that would name a federal courthouse in Florida for a Black State Supreme Court justice.

via NY Times