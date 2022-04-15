Boners

Boner of the Day for April 15th, 2022

Posted on

Boner Candidate #1: YOU WOULDN’T KNOW A MOSQUITO IF IT LANDED ON YA AND STARTED SUCKIN YOUR BLOOD

A Texas man beat his roommate over an argument of what mosquitos look like. via ABC 7

Boner Candidate #2: MISS NATALIE; YOU WILL BE LIFTED UP.

Utah school board candidate says she’s ‘sickened by the gender identity stuff’ and wants to support Natalie Cline. via Daily Advent

Boner Candidate #3: I WAS SHOWIN’ OFF

Florida man arrested for going 112mph on shoulder of highway to impress his girlfriend. via click Orlando

Join X96's email list for information about concerts, contests, and more!

* indicates required

Download X96's App



Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top