Boner of the Day for April 15th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: YOU WOULDN’T KNOW A MOSQUITO IF IT LANDED ON YA AND STARTED SUCKIN YOUR BLOOD

A Texas man beat his roommate over an argument of what mosquitos look like. via ABC 7

Boner Candidate #2: MISS NATALIE; YOU WILL BE LIFTED UP.

Utah school board candidate says she’s ‘sickened by the gender identity stuff’ and wants to support Natalie Cline. via Daily Advent

Boner Candidate #3: I WAS SHOWIN’ OFF

Florida man arrested for going 112mph on shoulder of highway to impress his girlfriend. via click Orlando