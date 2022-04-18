Boner of the Day for April 18th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: ALL REAL MEN ARE DOING IT, RIGHT? TESTICLE TANNING.

In Tucker Carlson’s upcoming episode of “Tucker Carlson Originals”, he brings on a guest “fitness expert” who suggests that “testicle tanning” can be a solution to lowering testosterone levels and sperm counts.

via The Week

Boner Candidate #2: IT’S NEVER TOO EARLY.

At an elementary school in Texas, a parent dressed as the Easter Bunny handed out plastic eggs filled with candy and condoms. They were asked to leave school property but continued to hand out the eggs on public property outside of the school.

via NY Post

Boner Candidate #3: KINDERGARTEN COCKTAILS.

At an elementary school in Michigan, two kindergarteners were given what they thought was juice in a cup from a fellow student but turned out to be a Jose Cuervo pre-mixed margarita. The student who brought the margarita to school apparently knew exactly what it was.

via Fox 2 Detroit