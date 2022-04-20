Boner of the Day for April 20th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: I DON’T THINK HE WILL GET THE JOB.

A man who walked into a Papa John’s in Columbus asked for a job application before shooting the manager of the store, sending him to the hospital in stable condition. The man is still on the loose.

via WKBN

Boner Candidate #2: DEATH, METH PARTY; IT’S THE WAY SHE WANTED IT.

A Minnesota man was arrested after he threw a strange “death party” for his wife before she died. The man had checked his wife out of her nursing home several days before her death so they could go home to spend their final hours together taking meth, listening to their favorite song, and having sexual relations. The man called 911 and was found naked with several guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

via KRIS 6

Boner Candidate #3: DON’T YOU KNOW WHO I AM?

After his flight from JFK was delayed, Bill O’ Riley was caught on a cell phone video threatening to get physical with a JetBlue employee while calling him an “f-ing scumbag”.

via Newsweek