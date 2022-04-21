Boner of the Day for April 21st, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: SOMETIMES A RELIGIOUS HOLIDAY IS THE BEST TIME TO SCAM PEOPLE.

A Facebook scammer offered to hide eggs around people’s yard along with a note from the Easter Bunny, but lied to multiple families who were left with an empty yard.

via WESH

Boner Candidate #2: THIS AIN’T ANY OLD WAND; NO SIREEE.

A man threatened a hotel employee with a “wizard wand” while yelling slurs.

via WCCO

Boner Candidate #3: I GUESS I’M JUST CRAZY.

A man who approached two tigers got attacked. In his defense, he said: “I’m just crazy.”

via WESH