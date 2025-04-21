Boner Of The Day For April 21st, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: GAYLE KING SAYS ‘THERE WAS NOTHING FRIVOLOUS ABOUT WHAT WE DID.’

Gayle King who was one of the 6 females who went to space this last week on the Blue Origin NS-31 spaceflight- is continuing to catch attention online as she defends her trip to space with her all-female crew. She defended her spaceflight by comparing it to Alan Shepard’s 1961 space mission. Gayle said on CBS Mornings that she “was very disappointed and very sadden” by the criticism she and her friend Kay Perry, as well as the rest of the crew received for their 11- minute space flight. Telling people, “Please don’t call it a ride”, saying that people don’t use this term while referring to space flights taken by men.

Boner Candidate #2: WHAT WOULD THOSE OF YOU WHO HAVE AUTISTIC CHILDREN IN YOUR FAMILY LIKE TO SAY TO THE SECRETARY?

Donald Trump’s Secretary of Health and Human Services- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is once again displaying the incompetence inherent in his last talk. This time RFK Jr.’s target was people with autism spectrum disorder. While on live, he said, “These are kids who will never pay taxes, they’ll never hold a job, they’ll never play baseball, they’ll never write a poem. They’ll never go out on a date. Many of them will never use a toilet unassisted.” Where people found RFK Jr.’s comments to be appalling and disgusting.

Boner Candidate #3: OKAY, SOMEBODY BURNED THE GOV. HOUSE DOWN BUT IT’S THE GOV. WHO HAS TO ‘TONE IT DOWN.’

GOP Rep. Dan Meuser said the “Left has to look in the mirror too”, after condemning an arson attack that was done against Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro- stating that Democrats use violence and hostile commentary as a contributing factor for these attacks. Shapiro and his family were awoken early Sunday- after a man broke into the Governor’s mansion and set a fire to the residence. Shapiro and his family, as well as staff in the home, were forced to evacuate the building and Balmer, who was the suspect, was taken into custody later and is now facing charges including attempted homicide, terrorism and aggravated arson. Meuser condemned the attack and was quick to bring other attacks- which include the Tesla Albuquerque showroom and said that these types of attacks have occurred on both sides of the party, but Democrats need to tone down their “violent” rhetoric.

