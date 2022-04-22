Boner of the Day for April 22nd, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: HOW DARE YOU CALL THIS A FRIVOLOUS LAWSUIT.

An Alabama man has filed a class-action lawsuit against Kraft Heinz, claiming that the 19-ounce canisters of Country Time lemonade powder mix only make 6 quarts of lemonade, as opposed to the 8 quarts that are quoted in the directions.

via MSN

Boner Candidate #2: I DIDN’T NEED ALL THE BEER I DRUNK SO I BROUGHT SOME BACK.

A Florida man was arrested and charged with criminal mischief after he entered a convenience store beer cave and urinated on several cases of beer. Security footage showed the man attempting to enter the store’s restroom previously to entering the beer cave.

via Click Orlando

Boner Candidate #3: HE AUGERED IN TO GET SOME CLICKS.

The FAA has revoked the private pilot certificate of a YouTube influencer who was found to have likely crashed his plane on purpose to get views for a video called “I Crashed My Plane”.

via Yahoo! News