Boner of the Day for April 25th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: WHAT THE HELL? I’LL BET STEVE DOESN’T THINK SOME OF YOUR CRAP IS FUNNY.

Steve Martin King’s goofy King Tut dance from the 70’s was under fire from people on twitter because ‘it wasn’t funny.’

via TMZ

Boner Candidate #2: SURE IT’S IRRITATING, BUT A SHOTGUN?

A 14 year old boy was shot with a shotgun after he attempted a harmless prank.

via The New York Post

Boner Candidate #3: IT’S JUST A SIDE HUSTLE.

A woman in the Salt Lake City airport offered to sell people fake Covid-19 test results for hundreds of dollars.

via Fox News