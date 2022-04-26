Boner of the Day for April 26th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: WELL IF SHE’S MARRIED TO HIM THERE’S NOTHING WE CAN DO.

A woman in London recently married her cat, India, to avoid having to give the cat up or be evicted because of rental restrictions.

via NY Post

Boner Candidate #2: THE ZAMBONI MAN WAS PEEING IN THE DRAIN, MAN.

A Zamboni driver for the Detroit Red Wings is suing the team after he was fired for urinating in a drain that collects ice runoff.

via CBS Sports

Boner Candidate #3: HOW COULD SOMETHING GO WRONG WITH THAT?

Two cousins attempted to switch planes in mid-air during a stunt sponsored by Red Bull but one of the men failed to take control of the other plane and it ended up crashing. The man landed safely using a parachute.

via MSN