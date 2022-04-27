Boner of the Day for April 27th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: STUPID AND MEAN IS A DANGEROUS COMBINATION

Congressional candidate John Bennett, publicly said that he wanted to execute Dr. Fauci by firing squad during one of his rallies.

via Yahoo News

Boner Candidate #2: WHEN YOU IMPERSONATE A COP YOU WILL ALWAYS TRY TO ARREST A COP

A Teen pretending to be a cop in Canada made the mistake of pulling over an actual cop.

via rdnews now

Boner Candidate #3: MAN YOU THINK YOU HAVE PROBLEMS… YOU DON’T KNOW PROBLEMS

A man in Brazil created a ‘sex schedule’ in order to keep all nine of his wives happy. The schedule turned out to be too stressful for him.

via Mirror