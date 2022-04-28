Boner of the Day for April 28th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: WHY DON’T YOU GET YOU AND YER DOG OFF THE GOLF COURSE BUDDY.
A Florida man is facing attempted murder charges after he harrassed, shot, and beat another man that was walking his dog near a golf course.
Boner Candidate #2: WE WASN’T GONNA BE ABLE TO WIN ANY OTHER WAY.
An official investigation has been opened after a Kansas Wesleyan University basketball team filed an incident report that alleged someone associated with their opponent, Bethany College, tried to poison their water cooler with paint thinner.
Boner Candidate #3: A MORON IN THE WILD.
A video posted to Facebook shows a man approaching a bison in Yellowstone to try getting the bison away from the trail that it was blocking.