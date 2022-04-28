Boner of the Day for April 28th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: WHY DON’T YOU GET YOU AND YER DOG OFF THE GOLF COURSE BUDDY.

A Florida man is facing attempted murder charges after he harrassed, shot, and beat another man that was walking his dog near a golf course.

via NY Post

Boner Candidate #2: WE WASN’T GONNA BE ABLE TO WIN ANY OTHER WAY.

An official investigation has been opened after a Kansas Wesleyan University basketball team filed an incident report that alleged someone associated with their opponent, Bethany College, tried to poison their water cooler with paint thinner.

via Larry Brown Sports

Boner Candidate #3: A MORON IN THE WILD.

A video posted to Facebook shows a man approaching a bison in Yellowstone to try getting the bison away from the trail that it was blocking.

via Yahoo! Sports