Boner of the Day for April 29th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: I’M THE GREEN SMOOTHIE GIRL.

Utah woman Robyn Openshaw is under investigation due to claims that she faked her medical credentials to sell scam health products with anti-vax messages all across the entire nation.

via Fox News

Boner Candidate #2: I’LL TELL YA’ WHAT I’D DO WITH THEM BOOKS… I’D BURN ‘EM.

State Rep. Jerry Sexton from Tennessee commented on Twitter that he would burn the many books that are being banned in schools, something the Nazis were famous for doing in World War II.

via The Hill

Boner Candidate #3: I’M GONNA DO IT TIL’ I DIE.

An Instagram user by the name of @rawmeatexperiment, plans to eat raw meat every day ‘until I die from bacteria.’ Currently, he’s on day 166.

via The New York Post