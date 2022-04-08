Boner of the Day for April 8th, 2022

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: I WILL PUT A STOP TO BEER DRINKING IN THIS CITY; DON’T THINK I WON’T DO IT.

An Ohio man has been charged for a second time after making terroristic threats against a Jewish school and saying that he wanted to crash a plane into the Anheuser-Busch in Columbus.

via NBC 4

Boner Candidate #2: I REALLY DISLIKE RAND PAUL.

Rand Paul held up Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearing for over 15 minutes because he was nowhere to be found, eventually showing up to vote “Nay” from outside the courtroom because he wasn’t wearing a suit.

via Huffpost

Boner Candidate #3: I SAY MANY THINGS THAT PEOPLE DON’T UNDERSTAND.

After saying that Donald Trump was “practically and morally responsible” for the January 6th events, Mitch McConnell said he would still support Trump in 2024 because he has an “obligation” to support his party’s nominee.

via Huffpost

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: THESE TRUMP APPOINTEES ARE STILL WREAKING HAVOC.

The inspector general of the Department of Homeland Security ordered staff to remove findings from a damaging investigative report into the sexual harassment and domestic violence that more than 10,000 employees of Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Secret Service and the Transportation Security Administration have experienced.

via NY Times

Boner Candidate #2: WATCH OUT FOR THE LUNCH POLICE.

Starting on Monday, a school district in Pennsylvania will begin searching students’ lunch bags and limiting the amount of snacks to nothing more than a 4-ounce bag of chips and a 20-ounce bottle of soda.

via Newser

Boner Candidate #3: SHOULD HAVE NOMINATED HIM DAYS AGO.

After viewing a video of Spencer Cox stating his pronouns for a student during a Q&A with, Tucker Carlson called Cox a “creepy guy” and said “he went full hostage video”.

via Mediaite