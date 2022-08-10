Boner of the Day for August 10th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: SOMEONE IS STEALING FROM HER DEAD SON.

A mother in Davis County is asking the city for help after items have been continuously stolen off of her son’s gravesite. Clinton City Police Department has received five reports over the last 18 months with the most recent being on Tuesday.

via Fox 13

Boner Candidate #2: YOU PLAGIARIZED AND YOU LIED ABOUT IT. HOW CHRISTIAN OF YOU.

A church in Texas put on its own production of Hamilton over the weekend and was then contacted by a lawyer who told them to take down their YouTube video of the musical. The church was allowed to keep performing its version of the play as long as there was no audio or video recording but assumed the Hamilton team was supportive of their lyric changes.

via NY Times

Boner Candidate #3: YOU PEOPLE KEEP VOTING FOR HIM; YOU KEEP VOTING FOR AN IDIOT.

Salt Lake City Councilman Dave Alvord replied to a Tweet from Kamala Harris saying “The umbilical chord and placenta do not directly connect to the woman. The baby floats inside the woman.”

via Twitter

