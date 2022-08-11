Boner of the Day for August 11th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: POLITICAL WITCH HUNT; WHERE HAVE I HEARD THAT BEFORE?

Clothing brand “Lions Not Sheep” is proposed fines from the FTC, for false claims of their clothing being completely made in the United States. Whalen calls the situation a “political witch hunt” and alleges they want to “nuke and obliterate any conservative company they can.”

Boner Candidate #2: FOR GOD’S SAKE PEOPLE, HAVE WE JUST GONE COMPLETELY INSANE?

Later in July, Tessah Marie posted a video to TikTok that she took the video at the carnival in Cache Valley Mall’s parking lot in Logan. “STOP HUMAN TRAFFICKING!!!” was the title of the viral TikTok video. Cache Refugee and Immigrant Connection Director Danny Beus, advised those men are former Afghan Military who are now refugees. via Idaho State Journal

Boner Candidate #3: DID YOU GET THAT THING I SENT ‘YA?

Police arrested an Ohio man on Friday, who they claim smeared feces on letters sent to republicans all across the country. Richard John Steinle, 77, was charged with a misdemeanor for mailing potentially hazardous material. Investigators saw Steinle, with a glove on, drop off a letter into the mail collection box. Investigators opened the letter and found it smeared with what looked like poop. The envelope did also contain a greeting card with a $1 bill.

via YahooNews

