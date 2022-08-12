Boner of the Day for August 12, 2022

BONER CANDIDATE #1: A BRAWL AT THE BURIAL

8-20 family members, armed at a funeral. I can’t believe that is actually a sentence in 2022, this isn’t the 1800’s. One injury, one arrest, and $20,000 in damage. One of the family members got in a vehicle to intentionally hit another family member of the funeral. The driver knocked over the casket, tore up grass, crumbled headstones, hit someone, and broke open a water main line. The driver was more certainly arrested.

via SF Gate

BONER CANDIDATE #2: STAY AWAY FROM THE MANATEES YOUR PERV

Surprisingly enough local officials in Florida, are having to ask people not to put body part in, or around a manatee mating herd. Even more terrifyingly referred to as a “mating ball.” Wise advise, as Manatees are actually listed as “vulnerable” under the Endangered Species Act. Don’t touch, annoy, harass, and molest the manatees please!

via Creative Loafing

BONER CANDIDATE #3: AFTER I SELL, I DON’T CARE WHAT YOU DO WITH THE DAMN THING.

When you sell your home, it’s important that YOUR home is in one the of best conditions it can be. One controlling neighbor is taking to the internet, specifically the forum, “Am I being unreasonable?” it was titled “To ask my neighbour to move their trampoline slightly out of sight when I have viewers round to my house?” Many took sides against the lady with one stating “I personally think it’s out of order for you to ask them to do that.”

via Mirror

Download X96's App