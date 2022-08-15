Boners

Boner of the Day for August 15th, 2022

Posted on

I LOVE THIS GAME. YOU GUYS LIKE PLAYING TOO DON’T YOU?

A Florida woman has finally been charged with a misdemeanor after calling an emergency communications center over 11k times! Carla Jeffeson, 50, has even admitted to “loves playing this game.” A criminal complaint even states that she’s called the center over 500 times in a 24 hour period.

via The Smoking Gun

SOME ANTI-BIOTICS AND COUGH SYRUP SHOULD CLEAR THAT RIGHT UP.

A woman from the UK has had such a persistent cough that, “”I was struggling to breathe and couldn’t talk without running out of air,” she told the British media outlet. Alix Burnard was sent home with cough syrup and no diagnosis. She expressed that, “I was coughing up phlegm constantly, and couldn’t leave the house without a cup to cough up into.”

via YahooNews

PUT THEM IN JAIL. PUT THEM IN JAIL FOR A LONG, LONG TIME.

Vandal have continually scaled the fence at a Salt Lake floral shop. GM at the floral shop Cactus & Tropicals, Kathy Harbin, was first at the scene Thursday. They didn’t think much of it until the following day where they discovered “horrific damage.” Ceramic pots destroyed, plants thrown everywhere, and a hose left on all night flooded the building.

via Fox 13

Join X96's email list for information about concerts, contests, and more!

* indicates required

Download X96's App



Author

  • X96 is Utah's Original Alternative. It is self-aware. It is ingrained. It plays bands like Panic! at the Disco, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Cure, and Muse. It's part of a healthy diet and it's why native Utahns are so stout and stalwart. Listen and become part of it and it will become part of you.

    View all posts

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top