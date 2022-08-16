Boner of the Day for August 16th, 2022

BONER CANDIDATE #1: BACK AGAIN FOR ANOTHER BONER NOM.
A man from Sandy, Utah has been arrested and charged for retaliating against a victim. Hayden Perry Stowell was slapped with a 3rd degree felony and 1st degree misdemeanor. Hayden previously attacked the SAME victim, in a hate crime early morning of July 30th. Surveillance camera’s caught Hayden stealing flags, and signs from the home.
BONER CANDIDATE #2: HEY SHE MADE IT ACROSS SO NO HARM NO FOUL, RIGHT?
A Salt Lake City daycare had to of been lackadaisical enough, to let a two year old waddle out of the building. Not to mention the child went across 1700 S near Redwood Road. The 2 year old’s mother goes to school, and leaves her at daycare while she’s in class. The parent mentioned, ““I started crying and clocked out of school early and came and got her that’s terrifying for her.” She is currently looking for a new daycare.
BONER CANDIDATE #3: MARJORIE TAYLOR GREEN KNOWS WHY WHITE MEN LOVE PORN!
Rep. Lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Green proved she unequivocally has no idea what she’s talking about again. Without fact, she stated, ““I believe that white men are the most persecuted identity in America.” It’s her assumptions that “white men are passed over for any kind of promotion or even for being hired in the job place. All of the following just somehow makes white men turn to porn, and videogames.