Boner of the Day for August 17th, 2022

BONER CANDIDATE #1: IT COULD’NT BE THAT COREY IS A TALENTLESS HACK WHO NEEDS TO SEEK COUNCILING COULD IT?
Corey Feldman seems to be to placing blame for his failed 2017 concert tour. He really believes that the entire situation is filled with “Just stupid stuff.” Marilyn Manson set them up with some backup singers, so according to Corey the singers “Made all these terrible allegations after the tour ended, saying that we didn’t feed them and we didn’t pay them.”
BONER CANDIDATE #2: THE TOILET MAN OF MONTANA
How far would you go to try to save your phone? The toilet man of Montana did the unthinkable. A photo on reddit surfaced with the caption, “Guy dropped his phone into a pit toilet. Decided to take his clothes off and dive in. Got stuck and wasn’t found until the next day. He never got the phone.” I’m flabbergasted because the heat was over 90 degrees every day that weekend. We can agree that the toxic fumes, and little ventilation would make us regret the entire decision.
BONER CANDIDATE#3: INVITING THE FOX TO COME AND GUARD THE CHICKEN COOP.
Matt Gaetz , Flordia Rep. is under investigation for sex trafficking. If that’s not absurd enough, he even is scheduled to attend a high school even within Florida. Parents seemed to give their frustration of the situation, a candidate for the Okaloosa County School board said, “What message are we sending our kids?” Gaetz denied the allegation claiming it’s apart of the conspiracy by the Justice Department’s ‘government operation’ against him, and like-minded Republicans.