Boner of the Day for August 18th, 2022

BONER CANDIDATE #1: BUT YOU ARE OLD ENOUGH TO FEED, CLOTHE, AND CARE FOR IT FOR THE NEXT, WHAT, TWENTY OR MORE YEARS.
A 16 year old, who is in the care of the State of Florida, was told she was not “sufficiently mature to decide whether to terminate her pregnancy.” 10 weeks into her pregnancy she attempted to find a judge who could order to terminate the pregnancy. She has not parents, but does have a guardian who agrees with her decision. The order provided little to no detail as to why the judge declined, other than the judge believed Jane lacked the maturity to choose an abortion.
BONER CANDIDATE #2: I AM BUSTED AND DISGUSTED WITH YOU CHEAP SONS AND DAUGHTERS.
A Missouri pastor is is caught in a viral TikTok video expressing, “See that’s how I know you’re still poor, broke, busted and disgusted because of how you’ve been honoring me.” We are starting to lean towards the idea that he is using religion to pimp out the church goers. It’s very off-putting to hear some of the church members cheering the pastor on during his pimp rally.
BONER CANDIDATE #3: SHE WAS BETTER THAN OUR GIRLS SO SHE MUST BE A HE, RIGHT?
When your daughter(s) lose a competition in sports, the only reasonable thing to do is blame the winner, right? Wrong! Utah parents have ashamed me enough, to start an investigation as to what the gender is, of the winner of a state level competition last year. The investigation went far enough that the school pulled records dating back to kindergarten! To protect the identity of the student, the sport will not be named.