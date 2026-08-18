Boner of the Day for August 18th, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: THE FACT REMAINS YOU WERE ILLEGALLY PARKED.

A woman in New Zealand received an $80 fine after she died and was resuscitated in the parking lot of a supermarket. The 54-year-old woman collapsed at New World Orewa, where a bystander saved her life by performing chest compressions before paramedics arrived. Paramedics confirmed her heart had stopped and she was “technically dead,” before the intervention. The woman’s car remained in the lot for five and a half hours. Smart Compliance, the parking company that manages the lot, initially reduced the fine to $30 rather than waiving it. The family found the response “offensive.” The owner and operator of the supermarket had to step in to reimburse the fee.

Read Here

Boner Candidate #2: THE GOVERNMENT CAN’T MAKE ME VACCINATE MY KIDS, BUT WE SHOULD REQUIRE EVERY SCHOOL KID TO READ FROM THE BIBLE.

More and more children in America are receiving vaccine exemptions, allowing them to attend school unvaccinated. In Utah, nearly 13 percent of kindergartners were given a nonmedical exemption for religious or personal reasons. That is the largest annual increase recorded in over a decade, and it comes during a monthslong measles outbreak. Public health experts are concerned that America is losing the levels of immunity required to protect against highly contagious and deadly illnesses. These findings were released just a week after President Trump issued an executive order calling for children to get fewer vaccines. It’s the latest in a series of actions that experts have warned are likely to undermine confidence in vaccine safety. Even small dips in vaccination rates can leave the nation vulnerable. Vaccine mandates also help protect children who cannot get vaccinated for medical reasons. Many have gone so long without encountering a preventable disease, like measles, that they do not see the need to get immunized against it.

Read Here

!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #3: THIS PROVES WE ARE BECOMING A MUSLIM COUNTRY.

Nate Friedman, a right-wing YouTuber, is facing criticism after posting a video of himself walking into a grocery store, an finding it full of Muslim customers. Friedman walked the aisles of this store in Michigan, and declared that “our country is becoming unrecognizable” as his camera records shoppers going about their business. He said he tried to interview customers but was denied “10 times, because they didn’t speak English.” Friedman’s video caught the eye of Eric Daugherty, a far-right media entrepreneur. Daugherty called the footage “TERRIFYING.” But what Friedman failed to mention was that the store was an ethnic supermarket. They sell products that are used in ethnic dishes that may not apear in the typical American grocery stores, which explains the predominantly Muslim clientele.

Read Here