Boner of the Day for August 23rd, 2022

BONER CANDIDATE #1: STOLEN HONOR

The Major Brent Taylor Foundation is asking people to help locate a 30×60 foot American flag. Early Saturday morning they found their lock to be gone from their trailer that houses the flag. The foundation was created to honor the late Maj. Brent Taylor. The widow of Maj. Brent Taylor asserted, “We need that flag. We’ve got things coming up where we’re planning to use it,” Jennie Taylor implored “Labor Day’s right around the corner, 9-11 right after that. We use those flags on a regular basis.”

BONER CANDIDATE #2: THEY DON’T EVEN CARE THAT I’M BLIND.

A prominent figure in London, Sisk, has taken to her TikTok account, to claim that men are still sending her ‘lower regional area’ photos. In the video Sisk said, “I get sent a lot of lower regional area pictures from guys. Maybe they don’t believe I’m blind.” She also in the video can be see giggling before putting the phone up to the camera. The automated message mentioned the picture likely showed “a mushroom growing in the ground.”

via NYPost

BONER CANDIDATE #3: DON’T WE HAVE ENOUGH TREE’S AROUND HERE?

The former NFL player turned into a Ga. Rep. Herschel Walker, thinks we have enough trees to combat climate change. “They continue to try to fool you that they are helping you out. But they’re not,” Walker said. “Because a lot of money, it’s going to trees. Don’t we have enough trees around here?” He has also drawn ridicule proposing that Georgia ”good air decides to float over” to China.

via WashingtonPost

Download X96's App