Boner of the Day for August 25th, 2022

BONER CANDIDATE #1: I GUESS THEY WILL HAVE TO CHANGE THE NAME OF THE SCHOOL.

George Dawson, who is a grandson of a slave, co-authored a book titled Life is So Good. The book shines lights on what life was like in the 20th century. The details in the book are uncomfortable for those of us who are shamed of history such as lynching, racism, segregation, and civil rights. The school district that encompasses the middle school named after the co-writer ‘George Dawson’ has now deemed parts of the book inappropriate for 7th grade students. The district is current reviewing the book determine what parts are not appropriate.

via Fox29

BONER CANDIDATE #2: NOBODY VOTES IN UTAH

We are not surprised by anything Mike J. Lindell has to say. For over a year he’s been portraying he will disclose mounds of evidence of voter fraud. However these last few sentiments the ‘My Pillow’ man has had to say have been close to home. He assumed, “You get to Utah, where there’s no one-day election. It’s all mail-in, it’s pure crime. Nobody votes in Utah. Nobody Brandon. It’s all just made up.”

via MEDIAite

BONER CANDIDATE #3: SHE THINKS THAT MAYBE SHE DIDN’T DO THIS THE RIGHT WAY.

A 25 year old woman is now in dismay after deciding to call the police on her neighbor. The woman wrote on reddit with the username – u/throwra_dngerous : “I decided to call the police then and report child abuse.” After officers examined their neighbors entire apartment, nothing suspicious was found. Her roommate was furious and the neighbors were irate. Not only was she facing that backlash but a slew of Reddit users slammed the woman for making such a hasty decision with no evidence.

via Mirror

