Boner of the Day for August 24th, 2022

BONER CANDIDATE #1: MAYBE THESE PATRIOTS ARE THE MAJORITY. AND IF THEY ARE….I’M REALLY SCARED
Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson is under fire for his multiple controversial comments. Mark Robinson’s memoir “We Are the Majority: The Life and Passions of a Patriot” details that, ” If elected, (in 2024) he says he’d work to keep science and history out of some elementary school classrooms. He says that he’d also seek to eliminate the State Board of Education, end abortion and work to prevent transgender people from serving in the military.” according to Bryan Anderson.
BONER CANDIDATE #2: PEOPLE LIKE THIS…WHO MOCK THE DISABLED….ARE ALSO VERY BAD AT APOLOGIZING.
Two Republicans’ candidates running for their local school board appear to be under scrutiny. Their names, Harry Jackson and Stephanie Lundquist Arora, have been ousted by laughing at a severely autistic child while the child was singing the national anthem. To make matters worse, their apology was as hollow as a chocolate Easter bunny. When asked if it was acceptable behavior, Harry Jackson answered, “Well, at the time, and that was a mistake and mistakes happen.”
BONER CANDIDATE #3: THAT’S JUST LITTLE LEAGUERS BEING LITTLE LEAGUERS RIGHT THERE.
Upsetting video surfaced online of a little league players stacking cotton like material on top of their black teammates head. As the camera pans to the scene you can hear the commentator mention, “That’s just Little Leaguers being Little Leaguers right there.” The Davenport group asserted the team had “absolutely no ill-intent or racial motivations.” It also was reported that the team was trying to emulate the look of the Hawaii team’s star player.