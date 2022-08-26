Boner of the Day for August 26th, 2022

BONER CANDIDATE #1: WILD BOYS ALWAYS SHINE; WILD BOYS.
Nothing like a good, competitive bet between teammates, right? Unless, that bet requires you to do to outrageously go down on your mate at a public bar. A bet made between two Glen Waverley Football Club members, has them under fire. Video was captured of one of the men performing an outrageous sex act on the other in public. The team, and club ensures that there will be repercussions for the two.
BONER CANDIDATE #2: WHY MUST PEOPLE BE SO UGLY?
A five and half minute video shows a woman screaming hateful racist remarks to two Indian-American women. The woman swipes one lady in the face, and threatens to shoot them while reaching in her bag. The incident is being treated as a hate crime. She was charged with: Assault Bodily Injury and Terroristic Threats, which are Class A and Class B misdemeanors, accordingly. One of the harassed women commented, “Suddenly, we heard this woman yelling at us and started coming toward us. We were shocked by the racial slurs that she used and combative attitude.”
BONER CANDIDATE #3: I’M GONNA LIVE FOREVER, BABY REMEMBER MY NAME.
Jared Kushner is keeping good health on the chance that he will become immortal. The ex son in law, of former disgraced President Trump, is keeping trim. On the off chance that medical science might grant him the ability to ‘live forever.’ Kushner claimed in the video, “I think that there’s a good probability that my generation is, hopefully with the advances in science, is either the first generation to live forever or the last generation that’s going to die.”