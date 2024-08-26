Boner of the Day for August 26th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: THERE ARE NO RULES AGAINST PDA IN OUR RESTAURANT
Working in a restaurant will get you around demanding customers, but some customer are just plain entitled enough to think they are in control of others actions. A server detailed their experience on Reddit where one family, a party of 18, shows up. The server said, “I have worked at this restaurant for about 6 years, and have had my fair share of entitled customers. This weekend, I had one of the worst families come in. In one of the booths near the windows, there was this couple, they were teens, both 14,” the waiter said. “I just finished student teaching and I knew the kids… Both kids seem like good kids. The boy is a football player, he’s very smart and gets good grades. The girl is a sweet girl, she’s always at his games… She is also a smart kid with a lot of potential.” A mother in the party of 18 demanded to the waiter they stop allowing the teenage couple to stop kissing. The waiter wrote, “I told them that there were no rules against kissing your loved one in our restaurant because there aren’t.” It escalated to the point where the mother had to move to a separate part of the restaurant until the couple left. “We banned the parents from the restaurant for the foreseeable future,” the waiter declared.
Boner Candidate #2: THAT CREW WAS WORKING HARD AND THEY DESERVED A LITTLE TREAT
A Mayor from a town in Georgia, Thomson Mayor Benjamin “Benji” Cary Cranford, has been indicted on charges for leaving a bottle of alcohol in a ditch for prisoners to pick up. His charges detail furnishing prohibited items to inmates and attempt to commit a felony. A city spokesperson stated, “As we understand the charges in this case are not related to Mr. Cranford’s duties as an elected official, we do not have a comment,” said Jason Smith. Mr. Cranford could face suspension from office until the charges are resolved. He did not answer questions when bailing out of jail with a $5,000 bond.
!!!WINNER!!!
Boner Candidate #3: WHEN WE SAID YOUR DAUGHTER CHECKED OUT WE MEANT SHE REALLY CHECKED OUT
Jessie Peterson went to the hospital due to a Type1 diabetic episode where a few days later she called her family to come pick her up. Her mother, Giner Congi, called the hospital to speak with her daughter but that’s when the hospital told her Jessie had checked out against medical advice. A year later after searching for her daughter, Ginger got a call stating her daughter’s body was found, in a cold storage owned by the hospital. The family is seeking more than $5 million in damages, and the lawsuit states, “While a patient that doesn’t survive may be just another lifeless body to Mercy San Juan hospital, Jessie was a family member, daughter, and sister, all of whom deserved the dignity and respect Mercy San Juan grossly failed to provide. Defendants failure to issue a timely Certificate of Death, failure to notify Jessie’s next of kin, failure to allow an autopsy, and mishandling of Jessie’s remains negligent, careless, and heartless.”