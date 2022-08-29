Boner of the Day for August 29th, 2022

BONER CANDIDATE #1: I DIDN’T WANT TO DISTURB HER SLEEP.
34 year old Florida man was busted on his new honey moon, by a prostitution sting. His wife was sleeping while he assumed he was going to meet, and pay someone for sex, but instead he met a “Human Trafficking Squad.” There’s no official word whether or not the man has retained a lawyer, or if the marriage was annulled. We just keep guessing if he did it because of the newlywed jitters, or if he didn’t want to wake her up.
BONER CANDIDATE #2: NOT HELPFUL LINDSAY. JUST PIPE DOWN AND HAVE SOME SWEET TEA.
Should Trump be indicted over the trove of classified documents lugged away from Mar-A-Lago property, Sen Lindsay Graham foresees “riots in the street.” Graham specifically claimed, “If there is a prosecution of Donald Trump for mishandling classified information after the Clinton debacle… there’ll be riots in the streets.” But wait there’s more! Graham also expressed, “Most Republicans, including me, believes when it comes to Trump, there is no law. It’s all about getting him.”
BONER CANDIDATE #3: THE BYU RESPONSE WAS, SHALL WE SAY, INADEQUATE.
When racial slurs were thrown around, BYU didn’t stand up immediately this weekend. Rachel Richardson, the volleyball player who was racially harassed, says BYU failed in their initial response. Their student section just watched, as fan in their own section, kept hurtling racial slurs towards Richardson every time she served. Those slurs escalated into threats, so far as to tell Rachel to watch her back going to the team bus.” The fan was banned for Saturday, but nothing is known as far as duration of the ban.