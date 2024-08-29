Boner of the Day for August 29th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: I’M CURIOUS ABOUT WHERE HE GOT THAT MUCH PEE.
A doctor from Florida named Giovanni Baula was arrested earlier this week for criminal mischief on a felony level. Baula sold his practice to Dr. Dylan Dinesh back in 2022. However, Baula has been somewhat upset with how Dinesh was running the business. Baula allegedly went to his former office in St. Petersburg and then went on to soak the front doors in a urine-smelling liquid. Baula did this twice and caused over $6000 in damage due to the wooden doors becoming completely ruined from the liquid. Baula was released from custody after posting bail.
via The Smoking Gun
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #2: HEY, WHAT ABOUT ALL THOSE LEMONADE STANDS?
In a small town outside of Boston, Massachusetts, a 12-year-old boy named Danny Doherty decided he wanted to help raise money for his brother’s hockey team called the Boston Bear Cubs, a team for disabled kids. Doherty began selling homemade ice cream in assorted flavors, but after a few days, received a letter in the mail from the city. The letter stated that Doherty’s stand was a violation of health code and had been brought to the attention of the city by a complaint. “I was surprised and upset. I don’t understand because there are so many lemonade stands and they don’t get shut down,” said Doherty. However, the 12-year-old still wanted to help his brother but not get in trouble, which led to giving ice cream away for free and accepting cash donations. Many businesses and the local radio got wind of the situation and decided to help out with the fundraising. Over a short span of time, about $20,000 were raised, enough to help the hockey team stay funded for about a decade or so.
via Cleveland
Boner Candidate #3: IT SEEMS TO ME HE GOT OFF EASY
In Moreland, Idaho, a man named Shawn Jones has been sentenced to two to five years in prison after killing his ex-girlfriend’s horse. Back in February, a woman named Mailee Cooper had broken up with Jones and had her horse on his property for a short time after that. Jones called a deputy to his home asking for help, shortly after shooting Cooper’s horse, whose name was Bree. Jones claimed that the horse was neglected by Cooper and that is why he felt it was necessary. The deputy noted there was a heavy smell of alcohol on Jones throughout the visit, and also noted the deceased horse had been shot four times and that was the only sign of anything wrong with it. Jones also later admitted Cooper had been to his property that same day, and then after she left is when he shot the horse.
via KSL