Boner of the Day for August 31st, 2022

BONER CANDIDATE #1: HATE IS HATE NO MATTER WHO DOES THE HATING.
A heinous racial incident in a California Taco Bell, has one man charged with a hate crime. Singh Tejinder was filmed berating Krishnan Jayaraman saying, ‘B****, this ain’t India! You f***ed India up, and now you’re f***ing America up.’ Cows are sacred animals in the Hindu religion, so they don’t eat them. Krishnan recollected being told, ”Hey pick up your bean burrito and leave. You’re a vegetarian right? You don’t eat beef. You should eat beef. You Indians should eat beef.”
BONER CANDIDATE#2: OBSESSIVE. YA THINK SO?
A plainly white Brittish influencer has compiled up to 32 plastic surgeries to look like a member of BTS. She has since come out to say she’s ‘transracial’ and now identify and Korean. After backlash from the Asian community she posted a TikTok video in which she apologizes “It was wrong of me to try to emulate Ji-min in such an obsessive way,” London said. “I can’t be another person, I just need to love myself.” Be that as it may, London carried on with that they still “identify as Korean.”
BONER CANDIDATE #3: PREFERRED PRONOUNS! HOW DARE THEM, THEY, SHE…WHATEVER, I AM OUTRAGED.
Halfwits have shown their resentment for Farmington Junior High School. The numbskull parents have sent emails, and phone calls to voice their disapproval over the counselor call cards. Those cards don’t really have anything menacing in them, and have only updated the counselor’s preferred pronouns. Director of Davis Pride, Genevra Prothero, voiced, “I would say to people who are afraid of it is, why is a word going to make a difference? It’s not going to change who your child is or is not.”