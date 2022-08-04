Boner of the Day for August 4th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: I THINK CHUCK E. MIGHT BE RACIST.

The Chuck E. Cheese corporate offices issued a statement saying they were “deeply saddened” by a video that was recently posted on Twitter. In the video, a woman is filming her daughter’s reaction to seeing the mascot while the mascot completely ignores the little girl, who is black, and high-fives several white children.

via Yahoo! News

Boner Candidate #2: PUNCHED FOR HUGGING

A 17-year-old Sandy boy is facing misdemeanor charges after punching a man, Christian Peacock, outside of a home. The 17-year-old saw Peacock hugging his boyfriend, Jacob Metcalf, and began yelling slurs at the two men before getting out of a car and punching Peacock in the face.

via SL Tribune

Boner Candidate #3: CAUGHT IN ANOTHER LIE BECAUSE YOUR OWN ATTORNEYS SCREWED UP.

During his defamation trial, Alex Jones learned that his attorneys accidentally sent an entire log of his text messages to the lawyer for the parents of the Sandy Hook victims.

via Yahoo! News

Download X96's App