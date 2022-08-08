Boner of the Day for August 8th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: SOMEBODY LEFT IT RUNNING SO, YOU KNOW.

A man has been arrested after he stole an excavator that was left running at a construction site near 900 S and 300 W. The man apparently drove the excavator to Smith’s nearby. He then started digging up an area in the parking lot. Police say the man hit a water line and ripped out fiber optic cables and caused an estimated $40,500 in damage.

via Fox 13

Boner Candidate #2: IS IT JUST TOO MUCH TO ASK THAT OUR CONGRESS PERSONS BE JUST SLIGHTLY LITERATE?

Lauren Boebert recently posted and later deleted a Tweet that said “Hunter Biden is comprised!” Many people on Twitter are pointing out how hilariously frightening it is that Boebert doesn’t know the difference between the words “comprise” and “compromise”.

via Yahoo! News

Boner Candidate #3: YEAH. YOU ARE A REAL LION ALL RIGHT.

The owner of a Utah-based clothing company, Lions Not Sheep, is being ordered to pay a $211,335 fine after the FTC found that the company had been removing “Made In China” tags and replacing them with “Made In the USA” tags.

via Deseret News

