Boner of the Day for December 11th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: WHERE SOME SEE ART, OTHERS SEE SCRAP METAL
Two individuals who allegedly stole and dismantled a valuable memorial statue have been arrested. The pair of people sold the art piece for scraps. The value of the art was nearly $10,000 according to police, and was a tribute t0 Gaye “Noel” Bullock. The memorial statue was cut and and sold for scrap worth around $126.
Boner Candidate #2: THEY WERE RENTED JEANS
Tess Hill will one up the worst day you’ve ever had after she sat in poop on the NYC Subway. She went on an extended walk to return some boots, and on her way back she decided to ride the subway. Once she sat down she “immediately knew something was wrong.” She continues saying, “I just look at everyone, and I’m like, ‘Why didn’t anyone say anything? Why did you not stop me?’ I didn’t know what to do. I stood in the station smelling of someone else’s bowels and sobbing harder than I had in years,” her post continued. “I was in shock and horrified and humiliated.”
Boner Candidate #3: THAT’S RIGHT…NARC-DONALDS. WHAT IS THE MATTER WITH YOU PEOPLE.
The McDonalds restaurant in Altoona, Pennsylvania has been bombarded with negative reviews after a restaurant employee advised to authorities, that the United Healthcare CEO shooter was once in the restaurant. One review read, “More like Narc-donalds … I hope obesity and heart disease are in-network in PA. Deny, defend, depose, diarrhea @ McDonald’s …” and another read, “Saw rats scurrying about in the kitchen here!! Stay away!” Google has since removed the reviews that do not follow the review policy of genuine experiences.