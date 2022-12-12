Boner of the Day for December 12th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: OUT OF ALL THE PLACES IN UTAH, I DON’T KNOW WHY YOU’D PUT IT HERE.

A $50 million water park called the Zion Utah Jellystone Park is being built near Hurricane and is expected to open in the next five months. Ivins City Mayor Chris Hart says water for new construction in Washington County might only last for five to seven more years. Still, park owner Scott Neilson assures that he is using technology that will “drastically cut water use”.

via Salt Lake Tribune

Boner Candidate #2: IT ALMOST SEEMS AS IF SOME LAWMAKERS GO OUT OF THEIR WAY TO BE STUPID.

While Senators Patty Murray (D-Wash.) and Bob Casey (D-Pa.) are working toward advancing the Pregnant Worker’s Fairness Act, Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) is hoping to stop the bill. Sen. Tillis believes that “the bill — which would ensure pregnant workers receive accommodations like water bottles, stools, and bathroom breaks — is akin to government-funded ‘abortions on demand'”.

via Alternet

Boner Candidate #3: IF YOU’D HAVE LET ME AND STEVE ORGANIZE THAT… WE WOULD HAVE WON.

During a speech at a gala hosted by the New York Young Republican Club in Manhattan, Marjorie Taylor Greene told the crowd, “If Steve Bannon and I had organized [the January 6th insurrection], we would have won. Not to mention, we would’ve been armed”.

via Huffington Post