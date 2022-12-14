Boner of the Day for December 14th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: THE DUTCH ARE REALLY IN DUTCH, PROBABLY DOUBLE DUTCH.

On Monday, the Dutch foreign ministry apologized for institutional racism towards people of color. A report about the issue stated that “A number of employees have said that people have been referred to as ‘monkeys’, ‘bokitos’, ‘negroes’ and ‘Black Pete’ because of their skin color” and that “African countries have been described by one employee as ‘monkey countries”.

via MSN

Boner Candidate #2: FIDDY WANTS YOU TO KNOW; IT’S WHAT GOD GAVE HIM AND NOTHING MORE.

50 Cent is suing a plastic surgeon and her medical spa after she used a photo of the two of them to promote her company. The owner of the spa, Angela Kogan, falsely promoted that she performed penile enhancement surgery on 50 Cent which he claims has damaged his reputation.

via MSN

Boner Candidate #3: OF ALL THE THINGS THAT NEVER HAPPENED THIS NEVER HAPPENED THE MOST.

Twitter is mocking Kari Lake after she Tweeted an obviously fake story about a UPS driver. Lake wrote, “UPS guy just told us he is ‘devastated’ that they ‘stole another election’ and asked how he could help”. Many Twitter users joked about Lake’s “imaginary” UPS friend and made fun of her attempt to be relatable.

via Yahoo! News