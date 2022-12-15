Boner of the Day for December 15th, 2022

Boner Candidate#1: WHEN WE SPEAK “OFF THE CUFF” WE USUALLY SHOW OUR TRUE SELVES.

Chancellor of Purdue University Thomas Keon, is under fire after a viral video showing him speaking a faux language, and then claim that, “That’s sort of my Asian version of his …” All of which was a response to they keynote speaker, Jim Dedelow. When Dedelow was speaking there was a crying baby, and so then Jim used his mock language on a baby crying in the audience during his speech. After Jim got down from the podium, Thomas stepped up, and that’s when the viral moment happened where he manufactured a fake Asian language. Keon apologized that, “I am truly sorry for my unplanned, off-the-cuff response to another speaker.”

via NY Post

Boner Candidate #2: I’M NOT SURE I COULD EVER WEAR THAT WATCH AGAIN.

One Nevada woman is feeling the pressure after she wadded up a stolen Rolex in her genitals. Sarah Richards was cuddling a man and continually insisted he take off his watch while they were laying together. The man hid it under his pillow, and continually kept drinking wine at the request of Sarah. Once he noticed the watch gone, Sarah went into a panic and fled the room. He chased her down to the lobby where he got the attention of security, before the police came to the scene. The man apparently told police he believes that he was drugged at the hotel. The reports indicated that police could not find the Rolex first but then eventually found it in her genitals.

via TMZ

Boner Candidate #3: ARE YOU SERIOUS?

Drop everything for love, even if it means dropping your standards. MILF Manor is now a thing, and they claim to be serious about finding love. “Eight confident and strong-minded women [who] leave home for the chance to find love.” This is looking like the finest garbage television since Tiger King but instead I don’t know if people will be clamoring to watch more. One woman claims, “Life has given me some curveballs.” Another woman explains why she went on the show, “I was married for 14 years. I want to get a chance to do me a little.” The twist is that, the men that date these women, are their son’s.

via Youtube