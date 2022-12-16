Boner of the Day for December 16th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: SCUM OF THE EARTH

Florida man, William Thomas Smith, was caught and charged after he stole a donation jar from a dollar store. The donation jar had about $800 in it and was supposed to go to the Toys for Tots charity.

via NBC Miami

Boner Candidate #2: POLICE SAY IT’S “HE SAID SHE SAID”

A man in St. George is concerning other citizens after he has been seen on multiple BLM trails with a gun and a machete. One hiker says she encountered the man who told her, “I’m going to shoot you and your dog if you don’t put him on leash.” After the hiker made a report, a Washington County Sheriff’s spokesman, Sgt. Joel Hafoka, said police were able to track the man down and that the man was just defending himself. Hafoka said, “It was … ‘He said, She said’ at that point…There was evidence that there was a firearm … involved by the other party, but that it wasn’t pointed or directed towards anyone. It was more used as a defense mechanism [toward] the dog that was off leash.”

via Salt Lake Tribune

Boner Candidate #3: NOW WE KNOW WHERE THEY ALL ARE

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has requested that the Department of Public Safety compile a list of all the residents in the state of Texas who have changed their gender on their driver’s license over the last two years. The data ultimately wasn’t shared with Paxton’s office.

via Yahoo! News