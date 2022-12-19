Boner of the Day for December 19th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: SO I GUESS THE PUZZLE MASTER WAS ON VACATION OR SOMETHING

New York Times readers were in shock about a crossword puzzle’s layout that was eerily similar to a Nazi Swastika. The outline has caused enough of a buzz on social media that Donald Trump Jr. amongst prominent Jewish leaders are unleashing their fury through platform. The paper allegedly has a history of anti-Israel rhetoric, and because of that, some claim that is the reason why the shape of the crossword is so closely resembled to a Nazi Swastika. The New York Times has failed to comment on the puzzle.

via Daily Mail

Boner Candidate #2: THE PRIDE OF ARGENTINA.

Emiliano Martínez was more than excited for winning the Golden Glove award. So excited in fact, that he placed it on his crotch, and did a pumping motion with the Golden Glove. One BBC reporter say, “No, don’t do that, Emi. Don’t do that.” Emiliano was the hero for Argentina, making the saving kick during extra time, establishing Argentina as the winners of the 2023 World Cup. He was emotional after the win, bawling tears of joy, but the time came around where he eventually relaxed enough to start joking.

via NY Post

Boner Candidate #3: I’M TELLING YOU….ABORTION IS REVERSABLE.

An investigative reporter, Olivia Raisner, went undercover to five crisis pregnancy centers. She had a bottle with her pregnant friend’s urine, and a hidden camera that was also a button. She declined to sign any paperwork that questioned her about recording. The employee of the clinic was seen on the video pushing a claim that the abortion could be reversed through using a ‘special pill. The treatment is called “abortion pill reversal.” Anti-abortion activists are rallying about this unproven and medically dangerous claim.

via Yahoo News