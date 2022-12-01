Boner of the Day for December 1st, 2022

BONER CANDIDATE #1: LADY HUSSEY HAS QUESTIONS ABOUT YOUR ETHNIC BACKGROUND

Lady Susan Hussey has voluntarily removed themselves from their prestigious position at Buckingham Palace after a racist incident occurred. Kate Middleton and Price William support the decision. A high profile event was held by the Buckingham Palace on November 29th on the issues of violence against women, where many notable dignitaries in the crowd. Ms. Fulani alleged that Susan Hussey pressed her with questions about her ethnic background. She had to know where Ms. Fulani was “really” from regardless that Ms. Fulani already explain that she was born in the UK, and is of British nationality.

BONER CANDIDATE #2: HE DIDN’T TRUST THE BANKS WITH HIS MONEY

A man found out the hard way that you cannot eat coins to save them like a piggy bank. Doctors could not believe that the man was able to swallow nearly 3.3 lbs of coins in the span of two to three months. The man initially went to the doctors with complaints of vomiting, and bloating. Dr Eshwar Kalaburgi said, “The stomach was dilated enormously. Lots of coins were stuck in different places of the stomach. After two hours of surgery, we retrieved all the coins.” Which the total coin count was up to 187. Hopefully that was enough for a down payment on the surgery.

BONER CANDIDATE #3: DID YOU KNOW THAT YOU AND I ARE PAYING BOUNTY MONEY FOR DEAD COYOTES?

Utah pays $50 a pop, per coyote has hunters bringing in coyotes by the truckload. Some hunters act as if it’s a friendly competition, and use the state given money to donate to charity while others will line their pockets. Few of the regulations apply to hunting coyotes, that apply to hunting deer. Basically coyotes are free game, an unprotected non-game species, and honestly, there is no management goal of when to stop killing coyotes. With no oversight of how much of a population of coyotes to leave, some question the ethics of the $50 bounty for coyotes.

