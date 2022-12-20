Boner of the Day for December 20th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: NOT A GOOD BANK ROBBING PLAN.

A 51-year-old Omaha woman was arrested on suspicion of second-degree robbery and second-degree theft after she attempted to rob an Iowa bank from the drive-thru. She wrote a note to the teller demanding cash and the teller and tried to drive away as soon as police arrived.

via Journal Star

Boner Candidate #2: YOU CAN’T PLAY WITH THOSE TOWELS ON YOUR HEAD.

During a recent private league basketball game in Herriman, a referee told two Sikh players that they couldn’t play the game with “towels” on their heads. The referee was unaware that the two young players were actually wearing turbans that are part of their faith. After several attempts by the coach and players to explain to the referee that the turbans were not towels, the referee allowed the two men to play the game.

via Fox 13

Boner Candidate #3: I GUESS IT WAS A CLUMSY REFERENCE.

In the recent release of Harry and Meghan on Netflix, it was revealed how much difficulty Meghan Markle went through during her time as royalty. Jeremy Clarkson’s infamous quote that referred to him wishing Markle a Game of Thrones adjacent “shaming” experience was discussed in the show. Clarkson’s response to Markle’s vulnerability about the issue was less than satisfactory when he Tweeted about making a “clumsy reference” and also writing “I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future”.

via Fox 13